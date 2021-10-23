Renters in arrears because to the pandemic will have access to a £65 million fund.

The Government has announced that vulnerable renters in England who have fallen behind on their rent due to the epidemic would be helped with a £65 million support package this winter.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced that councils in England will be able to use the money to help low-income renters who are behind on their payments.

Organizations representing landlords and those at danger of homelessness, on the other hand, said the money would not be enough to help everyone in need, and urged the government to do more.

The assistance comes on top of a £500 million package announced in September to assist families who are unable to afford food, energy, water, and other basic necessities.

This, too, was deemed insufficient to address the magnitude of the problem confronting low-income families as living costs grow.

“We have taken action during the epidemic to protect the most vulnerable families,” said Eddie Hughes, Minister of Rough Sleeping and Housing. “It is critical that we continue to give support as we enter the winter months.”

“As we begin to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak, this new financing will assist families that are struggling and help them get back on their feet.”

The Government is “appreciative” of landlords’ cooperation, according to DLUHC, and the financing will assist more of them in reaching agreements with current tenants.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 3.8 million low-income households are anticipated to be behind on their expenses (JRF).

The foundation estimates that 950,000 people are late on their rent, 1.4 million are behind on their council tax bills, and 1.4 million are behind on their electricity and gas bills.

It looked at households with a household income of £24,752 or less in the UK’s bottom 40% of incomes. This equates to approximately 11.6 million households.

According to the JRF, the data show that a third (33%) of low-income households are now in arrears, which is more than quadruple the 11% estimated by a similar research prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course, we welcome this money, which should assist keep some of those most at danger of homelessness off the streets this winter,” said Jon Sparkes, CEO of Crisis.

“It is now critical that local governments make use of this cash.””

