Rent Relief for COVID is being held up by red tape, with finger pointing as the eviction moratorium is lifted.

The eviction moratorium was revoked and the Supreme Court prohibited the Biden administration from implementing a temporary eviction restriction in a judgment Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Rent relief money for the COVID-19 outbreak is being delayed by red tape, generating finger-pointing in Arizona.

Six months ago, Congress approved tens of billions in funding to be disbursed to renters facing eviction. Due to red tape, such as bureaucratic difficulties and a lack of federal supervision, the monies are being allocated slowly in many states. Only 11 percent of the $46.5 billion in rent relief money had been dispersed by states and localities as of July, according to the Treasury Department.

The sluggish disbursement of cash this month has been blamed on the state by Arizona’s House Democrats. The state has $900 million to disburse, but just about $7 million had been distributed as of July.

Meanwhile, since the monies were distributed to 13 separate jurisdictions, Arizona’s Department of Economic Security faults cities and counties for the slower implementation of rent relief.

In a letter response to lawmakers, the department’s director, Michael Wisehart, wrote, “We have offered to assist overworked jurisdictions with their workloads.” “Unfortunately, no jurisdiction has opted to collaborate in this manner.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

South Carolina was only getting its first tenants six months after Congress approved spending tens of billions of dollars to bail out renters facing eviction. They were all nine of them.

It had enough of money to disburse, as did most states: $272 million. By June, though, it had distributed just over $36,000. The pace has picked up since then, but as of August 20, South Carolina had only distributed $15.5 million in rent and utility payments, or around 6% of its funds.

“The red tape is choking people,” said Sandy Gillis, executive director of the Hilton Head Deep Well Project, which ceased referring renters to the program and instead began paying unpaid rent with its own private cash.

The challenges in South Carolina are symptomatic of a program that was started at the start of the year with the goal of ending the pandemic eviction issue, only to be derailed by political slowness and other roadblocks in several states.

Concerns over the This is a condensed version of the information.