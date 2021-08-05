Rent owing to Liverpool Council in pandemic-related debt amounts to millions of pounds.

The city of Liverpool owes £3 million in pandemic-related rental obligations on the properties it owns.

Rental arrears have risen since April 2020, according to a report to the council’s finance and resources select committee, with many firms closing or severely reducing their ability to open, limiting their ability to pay rent.

The city council owns and rents 400 properties in Liverpool, including St Johns Market and the shopping center atop Liverpool Central Station.

In an organized crime spree, a gang stole luxury cars, cash, and jewelry worth more than £500,000.

There is another £2.5 million in disputed debt owing to the council and another £1.5 million in debt that the council is actively trying to reclaim, in addition to the £3 million labeled as “pandemic-related” debt.

Throughout the epidemic, numerous pieces of law have safeguarded renters from being completely pursued for rent arrears or being evicted for non-payment of rent.

The council’s ability to pursue Covid-related debt is severely constrained, according to a proposal to committee members, and a balance must be struck between recouping debt and assisting enterprises.

“Recovery of COVID rent arrears under CRAR (Commercial Rent Arrears Recovery) is substantially decreased due to a large increase in the minimum time restrictions for which an account must be in arrears,” according to the report.

“Due to judicial backlogs, corporate debt action is limited.

“The City Council must strike a balance between its revenue-recovery responsibilities and the pandemic’s societal costs of doing business.

“We must, then, look to design effective recovery tactics for optimizing our income recovery while taking into account the unique conditions of each business we deal with, although our powers are limited.”

According to the report, the council will continue to work with renters to develop programs to settle arrears as swiftly as possible.

However, it stated that if this is not achievable, the council would not be able to pursue evictions based on non-payment of rent until March 2022 at the earliest.