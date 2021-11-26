Renee Bauer is ready to divorce shame with a sledgehammer.

The guilt that can accompany persons who have gone through a divorce is a severe and widespread issue. Divorce is a very common way to end a marriage; according to US census data, one out of every three persons has been divorced. When we consider the pressures that couples face, this rate makes sense. It’s not easy to have a happy marriage.

Despite this, and despite the abundance of self-help books – and other kinds of media – devoted to addressing emotional concerns, de-stigmatizing mental health, and having a good marriage, there is remarkably little literature on how to have a successful divorce. Renee Bauer, the CEO of the ‘Happy Even After’ Family Law Firm and host of the similarly-named podcast, hopes to convey that divorce is no longer a surprise pronouncement or a sign of failure, as it once was.

Shame isn’t often thought of as a productive feeling because it rarely leads to change and is often harmful to a person’s overall well-being. But what makes a person ashamed of saying they’re going through a divorce, and why does this make the problem so widespread? The oath married couples take in front of their friends and family to tie themselves to each other “’til death do [them]part” lies at the heart of the stigma surrounding divorce. The reality is that maintaining a long-term relationship over decades is exceedingly difficult.

While many people are able to accomplish this, others are unable. This is the truth, but it doesn’t have to be humiliating – can a couple that has worked hard for years to make their relationship work truly fail? Happy Even After is a family law firm that provides legal advocacy as well as mentality coaching to clients who are dealing with shame. They recognize that, while what occurs during a divorce is critical, what occurs thereafter is equally important.

With this understanding in mind, Happy Even After stands out; with its combination of legal strategy and mentality coaching, it’s taking a sledgehammer to shame. Because the mindset is what will remain after the legal proceedings are completed, it is seen as equally vital to the legal approach.

