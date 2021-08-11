Renato Sanches joins Liverpool for £40 million as Ben Davies’ departure nears.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign has come to a close, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent weeks, and they show no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be seeking to assemble a team capable of challenging for the Premier League championship, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

The Sheffield Star is a local newspaper in Sheffield, England.

Liverpool, according to the report, wants Davies to leave on a permanent basis rather than on a loan basis.

Davies is yet to make a competitive game for the Reds since joining in January, but he has made a few of appearances during pre-season.

According to the article, Davies is eager to relocate to Bramall Lane, and Michael Edwards is reportedly in favor of allowing Davies to leave permanently.

It goes on to state that welcoming loan offers for Davies might help him leave Anfield more quickly.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Corriere Dello Sport is an Italian news organization.

Liverpool, according to the source, is mulling a move for the promising 21-year-old.

Tchouameni, who impressed with the Ligue 1 team last season, is also being linked with a move to Juventus.

It’s also been said that a £25 million proposal would be required to persuade Monaco to let the star depart this summer.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Sanches this summer, according to the report.

The Reds have already gone ahead of Barceelona in the race to recruit the Lille midfielder, according to the report.

According to the source, Lille is aiming to cash in on Sanches’ skills before the end of the month, with a €40 million asking price.

According to reports, it “looks practically impossible” for Barcelona to get Sanches, making Liverpool the favorite to sign him.