Renato Sanches’ interest has been rekindled, and Adama Traore has been given the green light by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s team prepare to host Arsenal to Anfield this weekend as Premier League play resumes after the final international break of 2021.

The busy winter season, as well as the January transfer window, are rapidly approaching.

After a summer in which little business was done, Reds fans are hoping that the team will be bolstered in the coming window as injuries begin to take their toll.

Traore, Adama

90Min

According to 90Min, Wolves are’ready to sell’ forward Adama Traore since contract talks have apparently stagnated.

The 25-year-current old’s contract with Molineux expires in 2023, but the article claims he has yet to finalise terms to prolong his stay.

Traore, who has impressed in the Premier League since his debut in 2018, has long been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to the source, the Reds’ valuation of the player is significantly lower than Wolves’ stated £40 million asking price.

Barcelona is ready to compete with Premier League clubs for Traore’s signing, according to 90Min, as they want to bring him back to the club where he began his career.

Sanches, Renato

According to the latest rumours from Italy, Liverpool are ready to’reignite’ their interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Reds were linked with a move for the 24-year-old in the summer as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club.

However, a potential transfer fell through after the Portuguese international suffered a knee injury that kept him out for several months.

He returned to Lille in October, and teams such as Liverpool are reportedly considering renewing their interest in him in the following transfer windows.

If the Reds pursue a deal for Sanches, they will face stiff competition, with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid among the clubs said to be interested.

Danjuma Arnaut

Villarreal are expected to reject any proposals for forward Arnaut Danjuma in the forthcoming January transfer window, according to reports.

Liverpool have been watching the 24-year-old and have dispatched scouts to watch him in the Champions League, according to Football Insider. “The summary has come to an end.”