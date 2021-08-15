Renato Sanches’ absence has been clarified amid transfer rumours at Liverpool.

Renato Sanches fueled suspicion that he was on his way out of Lille, with rumors tying him to Liverpool.

Lille’s matchday roster for their Ligue 1 match against Nice, where they were defeated 4-0, was missing the midfielder.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool has been linked with the 23-year-old, with sources stating a move could be completed before the end of the month.

When it was reported that Sanches had been left out of the squad, some fans were ecstatic, believing that he was getting closer to joining Liverpool.

Sanches was left out of the Lille squad owing to knee soreness, according to Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Sanches has since been linked with knee surgery, with L’Equipe reporting that he has a meniscus problem, which would almost certainly rule out a summer transfer.

Gourvennec refused to disclose whether Sanches would need surgery and instead remained vague about the severity of the problem.

In L’Equipe, Gourvennec is reported as saying, “Renato Sanches felt soreness in his knee for a few days, but he resumed to training this week.”

“However, he was in excruciating discomfort. I’m at a loss for words.

“We’ll have to wait until Monday for the exams.”

Sanches was linked with a move to Liverpool in January, but according to The Washington Newsday, the Portugal star was not on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Liverpool are still unable to bolster their roster without selling a non-homegrown player in accordance with Premier League registration criteria.