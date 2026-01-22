Removal of Immunity in Troubles Act Seen as Key Step to Restoring Trust

The UK government has removed controversial legal immunity provisions from its legacy legislation concerning the Troubles, marking a significant step toward restoring trust in Northern Ireland’s reconciliation process. The decision follows widespread criticism and a ruling from the High Court in Belfast, which found parts of the original Legacy Act to be incompatible with European human rights standards.

On Wednesday, MPs voted overwhelmingly in favor of a government order to eliminate immunity from prosecution for individuals who had been accused of crimes during the Troubles, provided they cooperate with a truth recovery body. This move was part of the previous Conservative government’s Legacy Act, which has been under fire for failing to garner support in Northern Ireland and for potentially violating international human rights law. A case brought by the Irish government has further complicated matters, accusing the UK of breaching the European Convention on Human Rights.

Cross-Party Support and Legal Protections

In a statement, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn emphasized that the removal of immunity provisions was a “down payment on trust,” aiming to restore faith in the legacy process that has long been marred by skepticism. He highlighted that the revised approach had the backing of none of Northern Ireland’s political parties or victim advocacy groups under the previous plan. Benn also noted that the removal of immunity would allow the resumption of civil claims that had been suspended under the former legislation.

Looking forward, Benn expressed the government’s commitment to creating a legacy framework that would be inclusive and widely trusted. He acknowledged that the previous act had failed to gain necessary support and participation, and he underscored the need for a system that would be trusted by all communities in Northern Ireland.

In terms of veterans, Benn reassured that legal protections had been put in place to address their concerns, but added that achieving broader public consensus was crucial for the legislation’s long-term success. “Building trust takes time,” he said, while stressing the importance of achieving the greatest possible agreement in the House of Commons, which would in turn help foster unity in Northern Ireland.

Although the bill has already passed its second reading in the Commons, Benn emphasized that the process of reconciliation and trust-building is ongoing. The government’s actions represent a vital moment in what has been a long and complex process of addressing the legacy of the Troubles, with the aim of providing a fair and transparent framework for all involved.