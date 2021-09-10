Reminisce Festival 2021: Where to go, who to see, how to get tickets, and anything else you need to know.

This weekend, the Reminisce Festival will return to Sherdley Park in St Helens.

Cascada, Vengaboys, and Ultrasonic have all performed at Reminisce, which is one of Merseyside’s biggest festivals.

The iconic old school dance music festival features a jam-packed lineup, with seven different stages to choose from.

This is Reminisce’s seventh year, and the first in-person event since 2019, when the festival was supplanted by an online-only celebration last year.

The lineup for 2021 includes bands including 5IVE, Crystal Waters, and Fatman Scoop, as well as a slew of DJs and MCs.

We’ve put up an exhaustive guide to Reminisce 2021, complete with the whole lineup, to help you get ready for the next event.

Location

Sherdley Park in St Helens hosts the Reminisce Festival. WA9 5DE is the whole postcode.

Advice on where to go and how to get there

Train, automobile, bus, and taxi are all options for getting to the Reminisice Festival. Lea Green is the nearest train station to Sherdley Park, and it’s just a five-minute walk from the festival gates. The second nearest station is St Helens Central, which is a 15-minute walk or five-minute cab ride from the festival.

Those traveling to Liverpool will be able to return for £5 per person on Arriva buses. Between 10 p.m. and 12.30 a.m., buses will run from Marshalls Cross Road to Liverpool city centre.

There is no parking at the event site, however free parking is available at Lea Green Station, which is only a five-minute walk away.

Britannia Taxis has collaborated with Reminisce and will have its own designated pick-up station inside the festival, making taxis easily accessible without a reservation.

Requirements for Admission

Because the Reminisce Festival is absolutely 18+, all attendees must carry a valid form of identification, such as a passport or driver’s license.

The festival does not require any COVID documentation in order to attend. This year’s event does not require a COVID passport or a negative test. Those with a valid COVID passport, on the other hand, can take advantage of the festival’s ‘fast-track’ access offer, which you can apply for ahead of time.

This year’s festival tickets are completely sold out.

Items that are prohibited

