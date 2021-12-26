Remembering Wacky Warehouse, the place where every youngster in the 1990s and 2000s grew up.

There can only be one place that combines steep slides, missing parents, and Slush Puppies, and that place is Wacky Warehouse.

Having a soft play center within a pub is an unusual combination, but it works.

Growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, Wacky Warehouse was a huge part of our lives.

On a wet day, parents could relax with a pint while their children played in the soft play area.

It was also a great spot for kids to celebrate their birthdays and burn off some of the jelly and ice cream they had consumed.

Wacky Warehouse, on the other hand, had a more elevated, adventurous vibe to it than other ball pits.

