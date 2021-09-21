Remembering the old ‘Docker’s Umbrella’ that ran the length of Liverpool.

People’s movements in Liverpool are always changing.

While the city once had a considerably larger network of trams, buses, and trains, the rise of the private car in the mid-twentieth century meant that parts of these old public transportation systems were phased out.

The demise of Liverpool’s old overhead railway is one of the most visible indicators of these changes.

The Liverpool Overhead Railway was formerly an important feature of Liverpool’s transportation system, as well as a municipal landmark.

It was the world’s first elevated electric railway, built in 1893 in response to congestion and increased traffic on the roadways surrounding Liverpool’s massive dock.

The Docker’s Umbrella got its name from the nature of its design, which is still unusual for a railway in the UK, and the fact that it ran near to the city’s ports, offering shade to those walking beneath it.

The railway originally only ran between Alexandra Dock and Herculaneum Dock, but due to its popularity, it was expanded to the north and south, finally reaching Seaforth and Dingle.

It became popular with tourists after receiving several awards, including being the first railway to use automatic signaling and having escalators at its stations.

At its heyday, tens of millions of people used the railway, which served both port workers and those traveling into the city from the suburbs.

However, it began to fall dramatically in the middle of the twentieth century.

Its iron frame, which was prone to corrosion, necessitated frequent and costly repairs. This was made worse by the fact that bombs dropped during the war had wreaked havoc on the railway.

Faced with declining passenger numbers, a 1955 study on the health of the line’s viaducts proved fatal for the railway’s future.

The assessment estimated that £2 million would be required to maintain the train running safely, which was more than the Liverpool Overhead Railway Company could afford.

The docks and passenger numbers were both starting to fall at this moment.