Remarks by a health official about a “New World Order” cause online chaos.

After an Australian health official used the phrase “New World Order” during a COVID-19 update, conspiracy theorists all around the world were supposedly whipped into a frenzy.

During a live TV press conference on Thursday, Dr. Kerry Chant was giving an update on the COVID-19 issue in the state of New South Wales when she uttered the phrase.

During the press briefing, Dr. Chant, the state’s top health officer, affirmed that personnel and customers would need to be vaccinated when New South Wales reopened on October 18 after reaching a vaccination rate of 70%.

She also mentioned that workplaces would need to have a mechanism in place to check vaccination statuses, and that exposure sites in the state might be listed again.

However, it was her use of the phrase “New World Order” that generated the most backlash from ostensible conspiracy theorists online.

“We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like under the new world order,” Dr. Chant stated. Yes, if we have a strong case, it will include pubs, clubs, and other venues.”

“If we knew that folks are fully vaccinated, our response may be different,” she continued. As a result, we’re addressing a lot of those concerns.”

It’s unknown whether Dr. Chant was aware of the phrase’s significance within conspiracy theories.

However, after Dr. Chant’s remark, this website discovered that “New World Order” has been a trending subject on Twitter in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. More than 18,300 tweets mentioning “New World Order” had been sent across the three countries as of Thursday morning.

“Unfounded assertions about the ‘New World Order’ conspiracy theory are spread after an Australian government official used the word during a press conference on Thursday,” according to a Twitter disclaimer for the trending topic.

“Fact-checkers have often discredited assertions related to the conspiracy theory,” it continued. The term is frequently used to characterize periods of cultural transition or shift.”

The New World Order is a popular but baseless conspiracy theory that says a shadowy cabal of global elites manipulates governments around the world to advance agendas that limit individual freedoms.

