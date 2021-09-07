Remains of two 9/11 victims have been identified some 20 years later, while more than 1,100 remain unidentified.

The bodies of two victims who perished in the September 11 attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center have been recognized, according to the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

The news that two more fatalities had been identified came only days before the United States commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Saturday. It’s been nearly two years since DNA testing was used to identify the remains of a 9/11 victim.

Despite the fact that the names of approximately 3,000 victims are listed on the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has indicated that the remains of 1,106 victims have still to be identified, accounting for around 40% of those killed in the attacks.

Dorothy Morgan, who worked in the World Trade Center’s North Tower at the time of the attacks, was identified as one of the victims after DNA testing. The New York Times reported on Monday that her family was informed of the DNA testing results last month.

Morgan was positively identified by remains discovered in 2001, according to the OCME.

According to the OCME, another person was just identified through DNA testing. Due to a request from his family, the name of that individual, a guy, has not yet been made public. According to the OCME, the man’s remains were discovered in 2001, 2002, and 2006.

“We promised the families of World Trade Center victims twenty years ago that we would do whatever it took for as long as it took to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we are continuing to fulfill that sacred obligation,” Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said in a news release shared with This website.

“No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget,” Sampson said. “We commit to use all tools at our disposal to ensure that all those who were lost can be reunited with their families.”

Mark Desire, the World Trade Center DNA Identification Team’s associate director of the OCME Department of Forensic Biology, said officials are still attempting to “push the science” so they can continue to identify the remains of people who died in the 9/11 attacks.

“The dedication. This is a condensed version of the information.