Remains of a man who has been missing for 15 years have been discovered in a remote California forest.

According to the Associated Press, human remains discovered in a remote Northern California forest last year have been identified as a man who had been missing for more than 15 years.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, David Neily was 69 years old when he was last seen by family members in the coastal town of Albion in March 2006.

Neily went missing after going to pick up his automobile from James DeNoyer’s horse property. Neily was accused by DeNoyer of informing authorities about the bad conditions. After 36 emaciated horses were rescued from DeNoyer’s property, he was charged with 36 charges of animal cruelty.