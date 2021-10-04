Religious leaders throughout the world are urging countries to set higher climate change targets.

According to the Associated Press, religious leaders from around the world are encouraging government leaders to set new greenhouse gas emission targets in order to mitigate the effects of climate change.

On Monday, dozens of religious leaders, including Pope Francis, signed an unified appeal to governments to adopt measures to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (approximately 35 degrees Fahrenheit). The petition also urges countries with the highest greenhouse gas emissions to provide “substantial financial support” to the world’s most vulnerable people.

The Apostolic Palace hosted an official signing ceremony for “Faith and Science: An Appeal for COP26” ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12, according to the Associated Press.

The appeal reads, “We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our descendants.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Environmental protection is a moral imperative for religious leaders in order to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to assist populations most vulnerable to climate change.

The gathering comes after a youth climate summit in Milan last week and an earlier call by three Christian leaders: Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Leaders of other major faith organizations, including Sunni and Shiite Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism, and others, joined them on Monday.

The Dalai Lama was conspicuously absent. For years, the Vatican has kept the Tibetan spiritual leader out of ecumenical gatherings in order to avoid provoking China, and an appeal to be heard by a major polluter like Beijing is no exception.

The goal of the Glasgow summit is to secure more ambitious agreements to keep global warming far below 2 degrees Celsius, with a goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius relative to pre-industrial levels. The focus of the event is also on raising funds and defending fragile communities and natural areas.

Although Pope Francis is expected to attend, the Vatican has yet to confirm his attendance.

The Holy See and the two nations leading the effort ahead of the Glasgow summit, host Britain and Italy, which presently leads the Group of 20, together planned the Vatican gathering. The appeal was successful. This is a condensed version of the information.