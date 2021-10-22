Relax with this nightly ritual for a good night’s sleep.

Despite the obstacles of modern life, we are becoming increasingly aware of our physical and mental health. Whether through exercise, mindfulness, or simply interacting with others, we aim to feel better.

Maintaining regular routines is one of the ways we can accomplish this. We all have a circadian rhythm, which is a 24-hour cycle of molecular reactions to environmental factors including light and dark. These impulses cause hormones to be released, which can either relax when it’s time to sleep or stimulate when it’s time to move.

Our circadian rhythms establish a consistent pattern of calm, restorative sleep when they are working properly. But it’s not always the case that we can get into bed and fall asleep in a matter of minutes; many of us suffer with insomnia.

It could be good to consider how to disrupt the tendencies that lead to sleepless nights and develop new habits for a happy life. Consider creating a tranquil sleeping environment, such as avoiding large meals later in the evening and limiting your exposure to blue light an hour before bed.

KLORIS, a producer of sustainably and ethically derived CBD-based products*, feels that sticking to a schedule is the best way to get a good night’s rest.

“Having a plan is critical,” said Kim Smith, founder of KLORIS. “A regular practice of going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day will help you sleep better and feel healthier, happier, and more invigorated during the day.” So, how can you prepare for a restful night’s sleep? KLORIS has devised a UNWIND ritual that you can incorporate into your daily routine to help you get a better night’s sleep and, as a result, have more productive days.

“To help aid relaxation, we’ve designed a set of easily accessible pleasant rituals based on our bodies’ natural circadian cycle,” Kim added.

The UNWIND ritual combines some of KLORIS’ formulations to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep.

Look for a soothing soundscape.

From the pleasure of conversing with a good friend to listening to the bustle of a busy city, sound plays such an important role in our lives. “The summary has come to an end.”