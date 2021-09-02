Relatives of 9/11 victims accuse Saudi Arabia of complicity in the attacks and demand missing evidence.

According to the Associated Press, relatives of 9/11 victims claim Saudi Arabia’s government was implicated in the attacks and have requested the Justice Department’s inspector general to look into missing material from the FBI’s investigation into the day.

In New York, a federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of almost 3,500 victims’ relatives, first responders, and survivors, alleging that Saudi Arabia was involved in the attacks that brought down New York City’s twin towers. According to the family of the victims, the FBI’s investigation failed to find critical evidence, such as a photograph of a Saudi diplomat with two plane hijackers in front of a mosque in southern California.

According to the complaint, the FBI stated that two case agents were unaware of the photograph and that “its search did not reveal” it.

According to the complaint, “the FBI has a duty to retain its 9/11 evidence and has sophisticated computer systems to store and search its files.” “A regular search should be able to turn up vital papers from the FBI’s most serious criminal investigation ever.”

The relatives of the victims believe that the missing evidence could be essential in supporting their claim that the Saudi kingdom was involved in the assaults. Investigations in the United States have found no solid evidence of a link between the Saudi kingdom and the attacks.

Phone records of calls between conspirators in the attacks, as well as records of witness interviews, are other pieces of evidence that the families claim the FBI has neglected to release. The families had also requested that the FBI send over a video that they claimed showed a Saudi national holding a party for two of the hijackers, but the FBI indicated last year that it had searched for the footage but had not found it.

In several cases, the FBI stated that it had looked for but was unable to locate the proof that the families had requested. According to the victims’ families, the photo evidence shows two of the hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, meeting outside the mosque.

Last month, the Justice Department said that the FBI had recently completed an investigation into a number of issues.