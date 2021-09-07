Relatives are astonished when a ‘dead’ woman returns home after 22 years in another country.

An 80-year-old woman has returned home after being considered dead for nearly 22 years, shocking her family. She travelled from Nepal to her home country of Bangladesh on a special trip organized by both countries.

Amena Khatun went missing in December 1998, according to her grandson Adilur Rahman Adil. Her relatives searched for her for a long time before proclaiming her dead. According to the Dhaka Tribune, she was also listed as “late” on her National Identification Card.

When Khatun vanished, she was in a state of emotional anguish. Her three sons and a daughter had been living with her. Khatun traveled to Dhaka with her son Fatik Mia, who ultimately flew to Saudi Arabia, a few months before she went missing. The family learned of the woman’s disappearance after months. Long searches were carried out, but they were in vain. Finally, the family assumed she had died and obtained a death certificate and other documents.

In May, though, the family received a call from National Security Intelligence, much to their surprise. “National Security Intelligence (NSI) personnel informed us that my grandmother was in Nepal before the last Eid-ul-Fitr. Adil told the Dhaka Tribune, “We later identified her from a photo they provided us.”

Masud Alam, a senior officer at the Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal, set up a video conversation between the woman and her family members last Friday. Khatun was able to recognize her loved ones, much to their amazement.

The Bangladeshi woman, who was just rescued by a local municipal official, was discovered on Facebook, according to the Embassy official. He tried to reach her, but Khatun was unable to provide her address or any information. After that, the official proceeded to Nepal to see her and other Nepali officials before locating her family.

Finally, the governments of Nepal and Bangladesh collaborated to organize a special operation to return Ameena Khatun to her homeland. On Monday afternoon, she arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The governments were responsible for all costs.

“On Monday afternoon, we departed for the airport after picking up grandmother from the airport,” Adil explained. He goes on to say that the woman was overjoyed to see her family after such a long period. The woman’s family has also expressed gratitude to the authorities for bringing her back.