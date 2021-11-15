Regulations are needed for social media and misinformation “superspreaders,” according to a new report.

According to a report released on Monday, online disinformation is compromising attempts to solve humanity’s greatest difficulties, and “superspreaders” who magnify damaging false information are causing the fastest decline.

With misinformation and “superspreaders” guiding the social narrative online, challenges like climate warming, COVID-19, and political polarization will be tougher to solve, according to the report from the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.

The 80-page report recommended new social media platform laws as well as more consistent standards for the “superspreade.”