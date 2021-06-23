Regulating streaming would help the BBC compete in the digital age – Dowden

Traditional broadcasters, such as the BBC, would not have to “compete with one hand behind their backs” if streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ were regulated, according to the Culture Secretary.

The government has declared that it will consult on whether streaming services need to be “strengthened” in order to be subject to the same standards as traditional linear broadcasters such as Channel 4, ITV, and Sky.

It will assess whether new impartiality and accuracy criteria for documentaries and news programming on platforms are needed to “level the playing field” with broadcasters, who are controlled by the watchdog Ofcom.

Oliver Dowden said in The Times that UK broadcasters are “holding their own,” citing the popularity of the BBC’s I May Destroy You and Channel 4’s Its A Sin, but added, “Our broadcasters can’t do it alone, and they certainly can’t compete in a digital world while working under analogue constraints.”

“As a result, in the autumn, I intend to present a white paper on the future of broadcasting and how we might adapt it to the twenty-first century.

“First and foremost, we must level the playing field and remove a major discrepancy that forces traditional broadcasters to compete with one hand tied behind their backs. Every ‘linear’ broadcaster, such as the BBC and Sky, must adhere to strict content and audience protection guidelines.

“You would presume that video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime and Disney+ are the same. You’d be mistaken.”

Some providers, such as Netflix, have implemented their own procedures, according to Mr Dowden, but this is “ad hoc and inconsistent.”

“We will consult this summer on whether it is appropriate to impose the same basic standards for video-on-demand services as we do for traditional broadcasters,” he stated.

Currently, Ofcom governs British broadcasters, but streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, which are foreign corporations, are not covered.

Netflix and Amazon both produce a large number of shows in the UK, including Netflix’s Sex Education and Amazon’s Clarkson’s Farm.

Disney+ was also introduced earlier this year. (This is a brief piece.)