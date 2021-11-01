Regrettably, artwork protesting the city’s hate crimes was ‘torn down’ in less than 48 hours.

A piece of gay art that had been on display in Liverpool city centre for less than 48 hours was taken down.

‘Hate Has No Place In Liverpool,’ by Liverpool artist Rosa Kusabbi, is one of three outdoor artworks displayed as part of Homotopia Festival’s ‘Queer The City’ outdoor installation, the other two being on College Lane and Wood Street.

The artwork was commissioned by the UK’s longest-running LGBT+ art and culture event in response to a series of violent homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool city center last summer, which left many crying and bloodied.

In a ‘appalling’ Halloween attack, a man was stabbed many times.

Homotopia previously commissioned designs for Liverpool’s LED billboards by Merseymade-based artist Sophie Green in partnership with Liverpool City Council and the LCR Pride Foundation.

Char Binns, the festival’s director, said she is “gutted” by what transpired on Friday night. The festival runs until Sunday, November 14. (October 29).

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “It had only been up for less than 48 hours, and it’s a stunning sculpture that we were quite pleased with.

“We had hoped it would stay up for three or four weeks. So, basically, I’m gutted.” Char said, ” “We don’t know what happened, but the way these things were connected to the wall was very well done. To take this down, it would have taken a deliberate effort.

“The sculpture was created in response to the summer’s hate incidents. It was supposed to be a very upbeat article. ‘Hate Has No Place in Liverpool,’ as the piece is literally titled.

“And for some reason, someone has decided they don’t want to see that on the wall.”

InstagramHomotopia is collaborating with Liverpool ONE to figure out where the artwork went missing.

Homotopia said in an Instagram post: “Rosa Kusabbi’s artwork ‘Hate Has No Place in Liverpool’ appears to have been taken down, which is heartbreaking.

“The piece was on display in School Lane, Liverpool ONE, and was commissioned by Homotopia in reaction to a string of violent hate crimes against the LGBTQIA population in the city.

“It,” the summary concludes.”