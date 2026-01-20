Reg Dosell Among Big Winners in Latest Postcode Lottery Draw

The People’s Postcode Lottery delivered a life-changing windfall to multiple households across the UK this week, with one lucky winner in Essex making headlines. On January 17, 2026, residents of Harlow, Essex, in the CM18 6ES postcode, shared in a £1 million jackpot, each taking home £333,333. Among the winners was local TV daredevil, Reg Dosell, renowned for his daring climbs of some of the UK’s tallest structures. His win was one of the many surprises for players nationwide in this lottery which blends fun with a charitable cause.

Winners from Across the UK Celebrate

Reg Dosell, a seasoned steeplejack who has spent 60 years scaling Britain’s tallest landmarks, was thrilled by his win. Known for his high-adrenaline feats, Reg has previously assisted Blue Peter presenter John Noakes in scaling Nelson’s Column in 1977 and helped take entertainer Gary Wilmot to the top of Big Ben. Despite his daring career, winning the lottery was a shock. “I can’t imagine what it will be like to see that kind of money in the bank. It’s a vast amount, absolutely amazing,” Reg said, still overwhelmed days after the win.

He and his wife, Lynda, received their £333,333 cheque from People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, and shared the jackpot with another neighbor in their Harlow postcode. “This has taken the wind out of our sails,” Reg added. The couple, who still travel the country testing lightning conductors on churches, already have plans for their newfound fortune, including a trip to visit relatives in Canada and the possibility of upgrading their car to a Bentley.

But the celebration didn’t end in Essex. On January 19, two more communities, Buckley in Flintshire and Great Warford in Cheshire, received £1,000 each from the daily draw. These smaller wins are part of the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily tradition, which sees players across the UK winning prizes from £1,000 upwards. For just £12 a month, players across 20 postcodes have the chance to win, with the lottery also directing a significant portion of funds to charitable causes.

Since its inception in 2005, the People’s Postcode Lottery has raised over £950 million for around 9,000 charities, supporting everything from local initiatives to medical research. A third of each ticket sold goes directly to charity, making the lottery a staple in British life, blending the excitement of a game of chance with the satisfaction of giving back.

The lottery continues to hold regular draws, including weekly prizes and the potential for massive jackpots, as demonstrated by the Harlow winners. For the Dosells, this win marks not only a financial windfall but the realization of dreams they’ve long cherished.