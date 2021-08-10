Refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t just unethical; it’s also un-American.

I once assisted in the planning of a symposium that brought vaccine skeptics and public health authorities together. The discussion focused on what governments can and cannot demand of citizens, as well as what conduct can be expected of others.

Although it occurred many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, many of the events at the conference remind me of our current situation. Not least, as a political theorist who also studies social ethics, it reminds me that self-interested arguments are frequently right – but still fall short.

One participant summed up her opposition to vaccines this way: “The government insisted that I let a live biological agent to be injected into my child’s body even though it couldn’t guarantee her child’s safety,” she stated. She said she had every right to refuse the immunization to her child because of these factors.

This woman’s objection stemmed from her belief that the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, causes autism.

This claim has been frequently and convincingly demonstrated to be false. She wasn’t entirely wrong, though. Live agents are present in many vaccinations, but they are weakened or attenuated. While unpleasant and even life-threatening reactions have been reported, the risk is infinitesimally minimal. Indeed, the overwhelming data suggests that the risk of damage or death from illnesses like MMR for an unvaccinated child is significantly larger than the risk associated with taking the vaccination.

But, perhaps more importantly, this parent’s refusal of the vaccine had an impact on more than simply her child. Measles outbreaks have occurred across the United States as a result of so many parents refusing to vaccinate their children. In fact, the United States reported the greatest number of measles cases in 25 years in 2019.

Many people are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccine for the same reasons – that is, self-interested motives. They claim that COVID vaccinations are experimental, that their long-term consequences are unclear, and that the FDA’s emergency approval was hurried.

While the vaccinations were given emergency approval to speed up their availability to the general population, they are not experimental; rather, they are the culmination of years of research on mRNA vaccines and coronaviruses — the virus family that includes SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. They were only given permission after solid evidence that they were safe was presented.

Those who oppose. Brief News from Washington Newsday.