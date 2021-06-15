Refusal to designate a deputy first minister may jeopardize the peace — Poots

Sinn Fein’s failure to designate a deputy first minister for Stormont might jeopardize Northern Ireland’s peace, the DUP leader has warned.

Edwin Poots’ comments came amid escalating tensions over the process for replacing retiring First Minister Arlene Foster.

A standoff between Sinn Fein and the DUP over the vexing subject of Irish language legislation risks destabilizing the powersharing institutions unless a resolution is reached in the coming days.

Mrs Foster’s formal resignation as joint head of the devolved Executive – which is due later on Monday – triggers a seven-day deadline for the DUP to renominate its preferred successor, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan.

However, due to the shared structure of Mrs Foster’s position with Sinn Fein’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Ms O’Neill must also be renominated to her job within those seven days.

If one of the parties does not renominate within the specified time limit, a properly functional executive cannot be constituted, and the UK Government is legally obligated to call a quick Assembly election.

On Sunday, a simmering dispute over the process erupted when Sinn Fein stated that it would join in the renomination process only if it was accompanied by the beginning of legislation to protect Irish language speakers.

Mr Poots stated on Monday that there could be no preconditions to the nomination process.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling all outstanding provisions of the 2020 power-sharing accord, including Irish language legislation.

He did not, however, indicate whether he would pursue language legislation within the current Assembly mandate – a Sinn Fein demand – and emphasized that the Executive should prioritize other issues, such as the health service and economy.

"Establishing preconditions is not appropriate; it violates someone is mandate, and we cannot be in a position where preconditions are established for the selection of our First Minister. And I am not imposing any conditions on the appointment of Sinn Fein's deputy First Minister," Mr.