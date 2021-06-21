Reforms in planning are required to make home ownership a reality – Jenrick

Despite criticism from Conservative MPs, the Housing Secretary has reaffirmed his commitment to reforming the planning system, saying the government has a “responsibility” to guarantee that home ownership is a viable option for young people and families.

The existing planning system, according to Robert Jenrick of The Daily Telegraph, “needs revamping” since it “excludes local people” and is “cumbersome, convoluted, and tremendously difficult for regular people to understand.”

However, it comes after two Tory MPs defied the government by voting in favor of a Labour resolution calling on the government to maintain communities’ right to object to individual planning applications.

From the Conservative benches, there were also cautionary remarks about how the government should approach the changes.

The issue is that while we agree on the principle, politics gets in the way.

Governments aim to restructure the planning system, believing that reforms will stimulate the construction of high-quality, sustainable homes by streamlining the process and removing red tape. With a target of building 300,000 new homes per year in England, ministers want to overhaul the planning system.

However, detractors argue that the measures will erode local democracy by removing the public’s ability to be heard in person and taking development decisions from elected planning committees.

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to reconsider the upheaval, which was blamed in part for the Conservatives’ shocking defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

After the Liberal Democrats gained the Buckinghamshire seat, which has been a Tory bastion since its inception in 1974, cabinet colleagues were alleged to be among those warning the Prime Minister.

Mr Jenrick, on the other hand, wrote in the Telegraph about his “conviction that home ownership should be attainable for everyone who aspire to it, and that young people should strive to possess the keys to their own home.”

“We have a responsibility to young people and families to assist them in getting there and benefiting from the security and prosperity that it may provide,” he said. However, in order for this to happen, the current planning system must be overhauled.”

Labour’s non-binding resolution was approved by a majority of 231 votes to zero in the Commons on Monday. (This is a brief piece.)