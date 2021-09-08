Reforms at Liverpool City Council are falling behind schedule.

Some reforms at Liverpool City Council have been pushed back due to a lack of worker capacity and the inability to fill vacancies in important departments.

On Tuesday evening, members of the council’s audit committee were given an update on the changes at the local authority, with executives citing staff workload as a major obstacle in implementing the reforms but claiming that they were still on schedule.

It comes as government-appointed commissioners charged with overseeing the administration of elements of the council are scheduled to provide their first report to the government in the coming weeks.

The £2.5 million overhaul of Liverpool City Council and what it means for residents

The commissioners were appointed following the release of the Caller Report, which highlighted a wide range of failures in the council’s many departments.

They started work earlier this summer and will be in charge of a series of improvements in sectors including highways, regeneration, and planning, as well as a wider cultural shift inside the council.

While the majority of the milestones scheduled for completion during the summer have been met, several have been delayed, while officers said they were optimistic that the council will still meet its overall objectives.

“Approximately 75 percent of the actions, milestones, and deliverables expected by the end of July were achieved on time,” according to a report presented to councillors.

“Around a third of the items due in August are expected to be delayed, with the rest remaining on schedule. The majority of the delays were less than a month or two, with a tiny number of delays lasting up to three or four months.

“These delays have a minor impact on the Council’s capacity to meet the Directions.”

Problems with capacity and recruitment to critical posts within the council, according to officers at the meeting, are a threat to the speedy implementation of the development plan.

Specific areas targeted for reform, such as planning, had been under-resourced for a long time, according to Chief Executive Tony Reeves.

Addressing work constraints on personnel in certain regions, he said, will be critical.

Mr. Reeves went on to say that a vital early component of the process was engagement on a new senior management structure at the council. “The summary has come to an end.”