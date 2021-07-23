Reforming social care might improve the economy by £20 billion by allowing the disabled to work.

According to charity study, reforming the social care system may increase the UK economy by up to £20 billion per year by assisting disabled people in finding work.

According to Leonard Cheshire, a disability charity, making social care more widely available would allow many disabled individuals to enter employment, increase their hours, or advance their careers.

Frontier Economics’ economic modeling for the charity indicated that this might produce between £6 billion and £20 billion for the economy.

According to Leonard Cheshire, disabled persons are three times more likely than the general population to be economically “inactive,” that is, unemployed and not looking for work.

They also make less money and are more likely to be jobless.

The modeling suggests that unmet compassion and support, which may be delivered through improved social care, could help to lower each of these aspects.

It claims that closing the wage gap between disabled and non-disabled workers and bringing disability unemployment rates in line with the general population may produce £6 billion.

According to the research, reducing the number of economically “inactive” impaired persons from 43 percent to 30 percent may earn £20 billion per year for the economy.

According to previous studies by the Health Foundation, an additional £2-12.2 billion in yearly spending for social care may be required.

Ruth Owen, the chief executive of Leonard Cheshire, said: “Economic arguments should not be the basis for reforming social care, but they should no longer be a barrier, as our research indicates.”

“We want the government to have real discussions about social care with disabled people so that it can satisfy their needs and support their life goals.

“Social care isn’t simply about getting up and washing your clothes, though it is important.

“It’s also about people being able to see their friends and family, travel, engage in hobbies, work, or pursue higher education.

“The present administration isn’t the first to kick the proverbial can down the road when it comes to social care, but it needs to be the last.

“No more waiting, no more excuses; investing in care helps everyone.”

The organization is asking the public to join its Care for Equality campaign, which is advocating for urgent social care reform.

“We are,” claimed a government spokeswoman.

“The summary comes to an end.”