Reform UK Sees Surge in Defections from Conservative Party

Reform UK continues to gain momentum as a growing number of Conservative Party members defect to the right-wing party, citing frustration with the Tories’ leadership and policies. The latest to make the switch is Andrew Rosindell, a long-time Conservative MP for Romford, bringing the total number of sitting MPs in Reform UK to seven.

Rosindell, who has represented Romford since 2001 and served as shadow foreign minister, confirmed his decision to leave the Tories after expressing discontent with their direction. He follows a number of other high-profile defections, including former MPs like Ben Bradley and Nadine Dorries, who have also joined the party amid increasing dissatisfaction within the Conservative ranks. These defections reflect a growing disillusionment with the Conservative Party’s leadership, particularly under Kemi Badenoch.

Key Defectors and Reform UK’s Growing Influence

Rosindell’s defection highlights the ongoing exodus of Conservative politicians. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who recently left the Tories after more than 30 years of service, also joined Reform UK, echoing the sentiments of many former colleagues who feel the Conservative Party no longer represents their values. Braverman, a staunch critic of the current Conservative leadership, called Britain “broken” and emphasized the need for radical change.

The party is now actively courting former MPs and councillors ahead of local elections in May. With an increasing number of defectors—including Robert Jenrick, Danny Kruger, and former deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis—Reform UK is positioning itself as a serious alternative to the established political parties. Critics, however, have labeled the party a refuge for “has-been politicians.” Despite this, Reform UK has stated that it is actively growing its influence on the right, aiming to consolidate its position before the upcoming vote.

Reform UK’s rapid expansion, fueled by defections from prominent Conservative figures, signals a pivotal moment in British politics. The party has already attracted around 20 former Tories and is continuing to recruit ahead of the May elections. As more politicians express dissatisfaction with the Conservative Party’s stance on issues like Brexit, immigration, and national sovereignty, Reform UK’s leadership remains confident that the party’s appeal will resonate with voters seeking change.

The exodus from the Conservative Party is not confined to Westminster. High-profile figures like Malcolm Offord and Jonathan Gullis, along with former MPs such as Chris Green and Lia Nici, have also joined Reform UK, further solidifying its position in British politics. These defections underscore a widespread concern within the Conservative Party that it has lost touch with its grassroots supporters.

Reform UK’s leadership, including founder Nigel Farage, has embraced these new recruits, welcoming them as key players in the party’s bid to redefine Britain’s political landscape. However, as the party gains support, it faces significant challenges in proving its ability to attract a broad base of voters. While Reform UK seeks to capitalize on the dissatisfaction within the Conservative Party, only time will tell if the wave of defections will translate into electoral success.