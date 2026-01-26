Reform UK Leader Calls for a Decade-Long Break from Independence Referendum Talks

Reform UK’s Scottish leader, Malcolm Offord, has called for a moratorium on discussions regarding a second Scottish independence referendum for at least 10 years. Offord, speaking at a press conference on Monday, argued that the constitutional issue should be postponed in favor of focusing on other national priorities.

Appeal to Focus on Prosperity, Not Independence

Offord’s remarks come as the party pushes for economic growth as the primary focus in Scotland. The party leader believes that “moderate Unionists no longer represented by the Tories” and “rational nationalists no longer represented by the SNP” can find common ground in building a prosperous and fair Scotland. His vision for the country, he said, is to make Scotland the most successful and just nation globally, starting with economic reforms.

“My appeal to all Scots is to unite their common vision of prosperity and justice for all now, and deal with the constitution later,” he stated. He emphasized that economic revitalization should be the priority, warning that divisive debates over independence would only hinder the nation’s progress. Offord suggested that it would take a decade to “turbocharge the economy” and that such reforms would be instrumental in improving Scotland’s healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure.

Offord, who took the helm as Reform UK’s Scotland leader just 11 days ago, also unveiled plans to re-align Scotland’s tax system with the rest of the UK. His proposal includes a reduction of income taxes, starting with a 1p-in-the-pound cut, and a total 3p reduction over the first five years of a Reform government.

Independence Referendum in the Background

In discussing the possibility of a second independence referendum, Offord made it clear that he would not entertain such a discussion for at least the next 10 years. He stressed that while the option is not ruled out permanently, the focus should be on Scotland’s future success rather than its constitutional status. The last Scottish independence referendum took place in 2014, where voters rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45%.

Offord’s comments set a tone for Reform UK’s stance in the coming years, positioning the party as an alternative to both the SNP’s pro-independence agenda and the current Unionist factions. While independence remains a point of contention for many, Reform UK aims to unite voters around economic issues and long-term development.