Reform UK Leader Calls for a 10-Year Pause on Independence Referendum

Malcolm Offord, the newly appointed leader of Reform UK in Scotland, announced that his party would not pursue a second independence referendum for at least the next 10 years. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Offord emphasized the need for a focus on improving Scotland’s economy and public services rather than being distracted by constitutional debates.

Offord’s message was clear: “My appeal to all Scots is to unite behind a common vision of prosperity and justice for all now, and deal with the constitution later,” he stated. He argued that Scotland’s political priorities should be centered on economic growth, health, education, and infrastructure, which he believes could transform the country over the next decade.

He further explained that the country’s economy needs “turbocharging” to unlock innovations that will drive significant improvements in key areas like health and housing. Offord refrained from completely ruling out a referendum in the future, but insisted that the next 10 years should be dedicated to uniting Scots around a shared vision of success. “This is why I say no to another referendum, or at least not for 10 years,” he added.

Tax Reforms and Political Tensions

Offord also unveiled plans for significant tax reform. As part of Reform UK’s agenda, he proposed realigning Scotland’s tax system with the rest of the UK and implementing a 1p-in-the-pound reduction across the board. He promised further cuts, forecasting a total reduction of 3p from income taxes over the first five years of a Reform-led government.

These proposals were met with criticism from SNP representatives, including Keith Brown, who accused Reform UK of pursuing policies that would undermine Scotland’s interests. Brown referred to Nigel Farage’s well-known stance on privatizing the NHS, contrasting it with the SNP’s commitment to Scotland’s healthcare system. “Vote SNP for strong leadership with John Swinney,” Brown urged, positioning the party as the champion of Scotland’s future and independence.

Offord’s comments come in the context of a heated political environment, where Scotland’s constitutional future remains a deeply divisive issue. The nation’s 2014 referendum saw a 55% to 45% vote against independence, but calls for another referendum have persisted, with the SNP continuing to advocate for independence as a long-term goal. Offord’s leadership marks a pivotal moment for Reform UK in Scotland, where his vision of economic rejuvenation aims to shift the conversation away from independence and towards growth and opportunity.