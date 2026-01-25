Reform Plans: New National Police Service to Tackle Complex Crime in UK

In a sweeping overhaul of policing in England and Wales, the government has announced the creation of a new National Police Service (NPS) to confront serious and complex crimes, consolidating powers from various existing agencies into a single, unified force. The initiative, hailed as a major step toward modernising law enforcement, will see counter-terrorism, fraud, and organised crime investigations brought under the control of the NPS, which is being described as the “British FBI.”

The new service will integrate the National Crime Agency (NCA), regional crime units, Counter-Terror Policing, National Police Air Service, and National Roads Policing, pooling resources to handle high-level national security and criminal matters. The move is designed to free up local forces, allowing them to focus on tackling everyday crime, while centralising national law enforcement efforts.

National Police Commissioner to Lead Reforms

The NPS will be led by a newly appointed National Police Commissioner, who will become the highest-ranking police official in the UK. This individual will oversee the national body, which aims to enhance the country’s ability to combat the complexities of modern crime, from terrorism to cyber fraud. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who is expected to unveil the full details of the reforms on Monday, stated that the current policing structure, built for another era, was no longer fit to handle the growing scale and complexity of national threats.

Mahmood emphasised that the NPS would bolster local police efforts, allowing them to devote more time to community-level crime while tapping into the resources and expertise of the national body for larger-scale operations. The transition to the new service is expected to be gradual, with authorities stressing the need to maintain strong ties with local police forces throughout the process. The Metropolitan Police, Counter-Terrorism Police, and the National Police Chiefs’ Council have all expressed support for the initiative, though they cautioned that the changes must be carefully implemented to avoid disrupting community policing.

Graeme Biggar, Director-General of the NCA, voiced his backing for the plan, calling the current system “outdated” and advocating for a stronger, unified law enforcement body. Additionally, the NPS will introduce a new national public order commander to handle significant civil disturbances, following the riots of 2024 and increasing tensions in certain communities. This new role is expected to provide a more cohesive national response to large-scale events that require coordinated action across multiple jurisdictions.

Other key aspects of the reform package include the establishment of a national forensics service aimed at tackling a backlog of 20,000 digital devices awaiting analysis, and the creation of regional crime hubs targeting issues like drug trafficking, serious fraud, and child sexual abuse. The centralisation of procurement processes is also expected to generate savings of up to £350 million by the time of the next general election, with the Home Office citing examples such as national contracts for uniform supplies, which could dramatically reduce costs.

Although the government’s overhaul has received support from various policing bodies, it has also sparked criticism. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp warned that further centralisation could undermine the quality of local and community policing, emphasising that more top-down reorganisation could harm efforts to address day-to-day crime. “It delivers no real improvement on the ground,” he added.

As the Home Secretary prepares to present the full reform package, the public will likely be watching closely to see if these ambitious plans can balance national security needs with effective community-level policing.