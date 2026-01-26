Reform Leader Promises £2bn Tax Cuts in Scotland’s Holyrood Election

Reform Scotland leader Malcolm Offord has unveiled plans for a significant tax overhaul, promising to cut £2 billion from taxes if his party wins the upcoming Holyrood election. The ambitious proposal, revealed at a press conference in Renfrewshire, aims to align Scotland’s tax system with that of the UK and implement an immediate 1p reduction across all income tax bands.

Offord outlined a five-year plan under which a total of 3p would be shaved off income taxes, with the first phase of the reforms costing £1.2 billion. Additionally, a further £850 million would be required for each 1p tax reduction, pushing the total cost of the tax cuts to £3.7 billion within the first term of a Reform government.

During the event, Offord criticized the current tax burden on Scottish workers and business owners, claiming that high taxes are discouraging investment and economic growth. He argued that the Scottish Government’s focus has shifted too far from supporting workers to welfare, and vowed to create an economy that “rewards work first and creates prosperity for all.”

Reform’s Vision for the Economy and NHS

In addition to tax cuts, Offord emphasized the party’s commitment to the NHS, reiterating that it would remain free at the point of use. However, he stressed the need for a fresh approach to the service, claiming that the SNP’s 18-year tenure in charge of the NHS has failed to produce meaningful improvements. He accused the SNP of resorting to temporary fixes rather than addressing long-term issues, particularly with the increasing financial strain on the health service.

Offord also pointed to £9 billion in spending on what he described as “highly dubious” environmental protection, economic development, and a network of unaccountable agencies, which Reform would target for cuts. However, he did not provide further details on specific programs or sectors that would face reductions.

Reform Scotland’s proposal for tax cuts will require an emergency budget to be called and would need the approval of the Scottish Parliament. Given the party’s minority status, securing the necessary votes could prove a significant challenge.