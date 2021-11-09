Reece James, a Chelsea defender, stakes a claim on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reece James has dismissed thoughts of a rivalry with Trent Alexander-Arnold, another England right-back.

The debate over who is superior continues as both Chelsea and Liverpool defenders have been called up to Gareth Southgate’s latest England team.

During the international break, England’s World Cup qualification campaign comes to a close with matches against Albania and San Marino.

Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s major creative outlet, but he hasn’t been able to reproduce his club form on the international stage.

Southgate’s team has a lot of potential at right-back, with Alexander-Arnold and James vying for a spot alongside Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

On the competition to be chosen England’s right-back, James says, “I think each of us has a different style of play.”

“Obviously, Trent has been at the top for a long time, and Kyle Walker has been there as well.” The competition is quite tough, and there are certainly other full-backs who aren’t here who are also very talented.

“I’m fighting against some clearly extremely excellent players, so it’s going to be difficult, but we just have to keep pushing each other.”

Alexander-Arnold, James, and Walker are all vying for the right-back slot in England, as well as the Premier League title with their respective clubs.

When players join up with England, James confesses that it is “not easy” to put club rivalries aside.

“Of course, when you come away, you have to put club rivalries aside,” he remarked. We’re one team when we’re here, and our goal is to win.

“We have to set it aside and focus on our mission here, regardless of who we’re playing against.”

“No, it’s not simple,” he said before continuing, “it’s not easy.” We play the majority of our football for our clubs, and we always want to win.”