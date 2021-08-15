Reece Dinsdale from Emmerdale has a well-known wife that you may recognize.

When Reece Dinsdale debuted as baddie Paul Ashdale on Emmerdale in 2020, he created a stir.

Paul was killed in an explosion less than a year later, leading Liv to drink as she tried to cope with her grief after failing to save him.

However, despite his death on the serial, Reece will continue to direct some episodes on the ITV show, according to Leeds Live.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Meena may murder a child in a shocking twist.

Reece isn’t the only brilliant member of his family; he’s married to actress Zara Turner, with whom he shares two daughters, Elwy and Luca.

Zara is a Northern Irish actress who has appeared in a number of TV episodes and films, including the comedy-drama Sliding Doors, in which she co-starred with Gwyneth Paltrow and John Hannah.

She also appeared in ITV’s The Bill in 2009, BBC One’s The Body Farm in 2011, and Dan Aykroyd and Robbie Coltrane’s comedy On the Nose in 2011.

Zara appeared in several other films, including Father Ted, McCallum, Any Time Now, The Brief, and Midnight Man.

Her husband wrote the short film Imaginary Friend in 2009, which starred Maxine Peake and herself and aired on May 8, 2010.

Reece’s acting credentials are as impressive.

The father of two starred in the ITV drama Ahead of the Class alongside Julie Walters and as Robert in the BBC drama Conviction.

He appeared in two seasons of BBC’s The Chase, as well as the ITV thrillers Love Lies Bleeding and Midnight Man.

Between 2008 and 2010, he played Tina McIntyre’s father in Corrie, among other roles.