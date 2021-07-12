Redundancies at Jaguar Land Rover’s Halewood facility have been announced.

Due to the “extraordinary challenges” of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Jaguar Land Rover has invited employees at its Halewood plant to take voluntary redundancy.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Halewood plant stated it was required to take measures to “protect the long-term success of the business” and “optimise performance.”

The center has issued a statement confirming that it is looking for volunteers to take on redundancy.

“Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimize performance and create greater operational efficiencies to enable sustainable growth and ensure the long-term success of our business,” a Jaguar Land Rover representative told The ECHO.

“As a result, we are initiating a very small voluntary redundancy scheme at Halewood for certain of our colleagues.”

JLR indicated in a message obtained by The ECHO that “a limited voluntary redundancy program was initiated for hourly employees across the West Midlands sites, and this program would be extended to Halewood” by the end of 2020.

In 2020, JLR laid off “hundreds of employees” at its Liverpool plant.