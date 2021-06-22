Reduced-size juries could help alleviate the backlog in the courts, according to Lord Chief Justice.

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused “quite disastrous” delays in the judicial system, according to Lord Burnett of Maldon, England and Wales’ most senior judge.

The coronavirus outbreak, he alleged, had exacerbated a backlog of crown court cases that had accumulated due to years of budget cuts.

The backlog in the crown courts was over 40,000 in March of last year, but it was harmed by the pandemic’s court closures and delays.

As of the end of April this year, there were more than 57,000 ongoing crown court proceedings, according to Ministry of Justice records, with some trials slated for 2023.

“Imagine yourself as a complainant or a defendant awaiting a trial for years,” Lord Burnett told the Daily Telegraph. You have no idea what’s going on the entire time. It is incredibly dangerous to people.”

According to the newspaper, the senior judge suggested that juries be decreased in size as a solution, noting that “at the onset of the pandemic, a chance was squandered to impose a temporary reduction in jury size.”

“Do some of the lower-level matters that end up in the crown court really require 12 [jurors]?” Lord Burnett remarked.

The Lord Chief Justice expressed annoyance that some crimes “appear to take a long time to investigate now,” according to the Telegraph, and expressed concern about the amount of time it takes for sexual assault and rape cases to reach court.

His comments come after Labour requested in January that juries be reduced from 12 to seven members in order to help clear the criminal case backlog.

With the exception of murder and treason charges, “wartime juries” were proposed during WWII to reduce the space needed to hold socially-distanced hearings when numbers were cut.

The “unprecedented and very serious” court case backlog, according to justice watchdogs, posed the greatest threat to the criminal justice system. (This is a short essay.)