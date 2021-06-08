Redrawn boundaries could favor the Conservatives by increasing the number of seats in the south.

Northern England and the West Midlands will lose MPs as a result of a planned reorganization of Westminster constituencies, which will also affect Cabinet members.

England will gain 10 additional seats as a result of the changes, which are aimed at assuring seats with roughly equivalent numbers of voters. However, the majority of those seats will be in the South.

While analysts believe the measures will benefit the Conservatives, the upheaval might present problems for Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, whose Wyre and Preston North district is being redrawn, and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, whose South Staffordshire electorate is being redrawn.

Under the proposed new electoral map of England, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s parliamentary borders will be drastically modified, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s and Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s constituencies will remain mostly untouched.

Separate evaluations will propose constituencies in Wales (which would lose eight seats) and Scotland (which would lose two seats).

Under the suggestions, only about 10% of the 533 existing English constituencies will remain intact.

The Boundary Commission’s final recommendations to Parliament aren’t expected until July 2023, and its suggestions will be subject to an eight-week public consultation.

The following are the proposals:

– The South East has been assigned 91 constituencies, up from the present number of 88.

— The East Midlands now has 47 constituencies, up from 46 previously.

– The Yorkshire and Humber area will have 54 constituencies, which is the same as it is now.

— A total of 58 constituencies have been awarded to the South West area, an increase of three.

— The West Midlands has been given 57 constituencies, down from 58.

— The North West has been given 73 constituencies, down two from last year.

– London will have 75 seats, which is an increase of two.

— The Eastern area will have 61 seats, up three from the previous year.

— There will be 27 seats in the North East, down two from last year.

Lord Hayward, a Tory peer and elections specialist, told the PA news agency: “My thinking. (This is a brief piece.)