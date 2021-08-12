Redistricting is announced by the Census Bureau, and population data from the 2020 Census is released.

On Thursday, the United States Census Bureau will disclose redistricting data from the 2020 census, kicking off a nationwide campaign to redistrict congressional and state legislative district borders.

At 1 p.m. (EDT), the Census Bureau will hold a press conference to discuss the data release, which may be viewed live here.

The bureau will provide Americans with a “initial analysis of the first local-level findings from the 2020 census on population change, race, ethnicity, the age 18 and over population, and housing occupancy status,” according to a news statement.

By Sept. 30, the public will have access to the finalized redistricting data toolkit.

