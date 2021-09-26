Redevelopment around Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will be decided soon.

Long-awaited development proposals for the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital campus in Liverpool will be presented to councillors next week.

Two plans for the Knotty Ash site will be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee. The plans, however, are likely to face strong pushback from local politicians and neighbors, many of whom have already voiced their disapproval to the ideas.

The first phase of the project would involve the expansion of a clinical accommodation block on the hospital grounds and the addition of new facilities.

The second would see the construction of a number of office, commercial, and residential dwelling blocks on adjoining Springfield Gardens.

“The application proposes a scheme of mixed use residential and commercial elements comprising 4 no. development blocks of between 3 and 5 storeys in height, consisting of commercial and retail premises including food and drink use, gym and crèche, 102 apartments, 66 serviced apartmen,” according to a report to councillors outlining the facilities in the proposed new development on Springfield Gardens.

Four ward councillors for the surrounding districts, as well as a huge number of neighbors, have already voiced their opposition.

They cite a variety of reasons for their opposition, including concerns about overcrowding, a lack of green space, and traffic congestion.

Despite these concerns, planners urge that the plans be accepted.

The suggestions will be discussed by the planning committee on Tuesday.