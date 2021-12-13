Redditor who refuses to take her husband’s ‘Affair Baby’ on family vacation is slammed by the internet.

The internet has lambasted a woman who said in a now-viral post that she does not want her husband’s “affair baby” to accompany them on their family vacation.

“[Would I be the a**hole] if I left my husband’s affair baby with my MIL [mother-in-law] while the rest of us go on vacation?” the lady inquired on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread on Sunday under the moniker u/Consistent Field 900.”

The post has received over 7,700 votes and 2,100 comments so far.

The woman stated, “My husband has a child from an affair he had a couple [of]years ago.” “I forgive my husband, but I can’t help but see his son as my stepson.” The Redditor’s spouse watches his son every other week, as per the custody agreement between her husband and his previous mistress Leah. This year, her husband’s scheduled time with his kid coincides with the majority of the family’s Christmas holiday, including Christmas day.

However, this schedule, according to the Redditor, interferes with the family’s Christmas plans.

“Every year, a few of the other women and I put together a trip for all of the families,” she explained. “His ex-mistress, Leah, has refused to take him for this week only.” I told her she was being selfish by not wanting to spend Christmas with her son. My husband, she suggested, should do the same.” Despite their agreement, the Redditor’s husband believes Leah is “selfish.” Because she didn’t want to bring the child on the trip, the Redditor decided to leave the youngster with her mother-in-law.

“When Leah found out, she was enraged and accused me of being selfish.” She said, “I told her she’s the last person to talk about being selfish, and she has [no]influence over what my husband does with the child during the time he has custody of him.”

She went on to say that her 18-year-old daughter sided with Leah, claiming that punishing her husband’s son for the affair was wrong. Of course, this enraged the Redditor.

“I told her to stay in a child’s place and that if she keeps doing this, she’ll be joining him,” the Redditor said.

According to the Washington Newsday, approximately 15-20% of spouses encounter infidelity.

