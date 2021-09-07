Reddit applauds the Billing family for turning their engagement party into a gender reveal.

Sibling rivalry can continue well into adulthood, but there are some lines that are rarely crossed. After his and his wife announced the sex of their baby, a viral Reddit post sparked a debate on whether the user, Mart-Cart-9522, was wrong for sending her stepbrother a bill to pay for half of her engagement party expenses.

Mart-Cart-9522 and her stepbrother grew up competitive, according to the post, which has gotten over 17,000 votes and 2,000 comments on the AITA Subreddit. However, she stated that her stepbrother, or “Ethan” as he is referred to in the message, has grown up. Following Mart-engagement Cart-9522’s celebration, things took a turn for the worst.

“Ethan and SIL surprised us and congratulated us, then Ethan finished his drink and excitedly disclosed the gender of the baby he and his wife were having, exclaiming ‘We just found out and it’s a boy everyone!’” the post stated.

The party turned, Mart-Cart-9522 wrote, and attendees began playing a baby name game and offering choices, while the bride and her fiancé, whom she referred to in the post as “Morgan,” were virtually ignored for the rest of the evening.

She writes, “Me, Morgan, and MIL were sitting there watching how this dinner transformed into a GR party.” “We were completely ignored till the very conclusion of the event.”

Her fiancé was irritated, claiming that Ethan drew the couple’s attention away from them and ruined the night.

Mart-Cart-9522 decided to send Ethan a bill for half of what the couple had paid for, along with an explanation of why he was being held responsible. Ethan called the Redditor and said that because he was invited, she couldn’t make him pay for anything.

“However, neither he nor his wife were invited,” Mart-Cart-9522 stated. “He said that he came to the party after my stepmom told him he was welcome and that he didn’t ‘intent’ [sic]on hijacking it or anything; instead, someone asked him a question about the baby, and he responded.”

Before Ethan accused her of being envious of the baby, she stood firm and demanded that he pay for half of the celebration. Ethan finished the conversation by stating that he owed Mart-Cart-9522 nothing. Her stepmother advised her to “stop it off” and that she and her boyfriend might be married. This is a condensed version of the information.