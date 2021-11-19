Red Run Activewear, a Liverpool-based firm, has opened its first store in the city.

Red Run Activewear has over 12,000 Instagram followers and is available at Tessuti in Liverpool ONE.

When new collections are released, the brand has a history of selling out quickly, with the most recent capsule collection selling out in under 15 minutes.

Red Run Activewear features high-quality, environmentally friendly fabrics that have been meticulously researched and developed to look and feel great. Its activewear collection is made to fit a variety of body types and ages.

The brand, which debuted in 2020, is led by a group of women who have worked in the fashion industry for over 15 years as designers and production managers. They worked in London, Paris, Milan, and New York before launching Red Run Activewear in response to a market need for sustainable women’s active streetwear. The team aimed to provide fashionable, comfortable apparel that could be worn for training or everyday wear to accommodate busy schedules.

From elegant wool beanies and 100 percent organic cotton caps to a short waterproof jacket made from 100 percent recycled nylon and a two-in-one reversible body warmer, the activewear collection has it all.

The Albert Dock shop, located on The Colonnades just a short walk from Lost Soles, will be the brand’s first retail location. On Friday, November 26th, Red Run Activewear will introduce the new, highly anticipated Amethyst collection online and in-store to coincide with the opening.