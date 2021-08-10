Red phone boxes and black cabs may be replaced as British emblems by electric car charging stations.

According to the government, electric vehicle chargepoints in the UK might become as iconic as the red post box or black cab.

It comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said today that the Royal College of Art (RCA) and PA Consulting have been selected to create a distinctive British chargepoint design (Monday).

The design will be unveiled at COP26 in Glasgow this November, and it is expected to be on streets across the country by 2022. Chargepoints will, according to the government, be useful and accessible to all users, with sustainability at the forefront of the design.

This effort gets underway as Zap Map reports that there are now more than 25,000 public charging devices around the country, a significant milestone that means electric vehicle drivers are never more than 25 miles from a charging station on UK roads.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), more than one out of every six cars sold in July 2021 had a plug.

In the lead-up to COP26, the government is urging countries around the world to speed up the transition to electric vehicles, which, along with the phase-out of coal power and the cessation of deforestation, are critical to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Excellent design plays a critical role in aiding our transition to zero emission cars, which is why I want to see EV chargepoints that are as iconic and recognised as the British phone box, London bus, or black cab,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“With less than three months until COP26, we continue to position the United Kingdom at the forefront of the design, manufacture, and use of zero-emission vehicles and charging infrastructure, as we rebuild greener and call on countries around the world to follow suit.

“With the rollout, drivers will be able to recognize chargepoints more easily, helping to raise awareness about the shift to electric vehicles – and linking them to classic British designs from the past that are recognized throughout the world.

“Today’s news comes after the government’s Transportation decarbonisation plan, a world-leading ‘greenprint’ announced earlier this summer that lays out a.”Summary ends.”