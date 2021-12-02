Records show that the Missouri Health Department allegedly withheld information that would have revealed mandatory work.

According to a study conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, mask mandates are effective in preventing COVID-19 infections during the peak of the Delta variant outbreak this summer.

These findings, according to Saint Louis Public Radio, were hidden from the public until the Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19 project filed a Sunshine Law request with the agency.

The study “compared infection and death rates in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City, and Jackson County with the rest of the state,” and statewide data revealed that communities with mask mandates had an average of 15.8 cases per day per 100,000 residents, while communities without mask mandates had an average of 21.7 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

In an email to the state’s health director, Donald Kauerauf, and other Missouri health authorities, Kauerauf wrote: “Before we can conclusively quantify the impact of wearing a mask [or not wearing a mask]in Missouri before and during the primary Delta period, we must consider ‘a lot’ of variables.

“However, after examining the public health literature and looking at the data in your study, I believe we can declare with high confidence that places where masks were needed had a lower positive rate per 100,000 and saw lower death rates,” Kauerauf continued.

On November 3, Kauerauf forwarded this information and data to Alex Tuttle, the governor’s legislative budget director. “That information was never included in material the department prepared for cabinet meetings, and was never shared to the public,” according to the Missouri Independent. “More than anything, [the data]supports for us what our public health experts have been saying: that masks are an effective tool for minimizing community transmission,” said Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, on Saint Louis Public Radio. In a statement, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page stated, “This data confirms that public health experts, the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health make appropriate judgments to protect our community.”

In an email, Chris Nuelle, press secretary for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, stated that the analysis will have no impact on the state’s position on mask mandates.

“This is something we strongly disagree with. This is a condensed version of the information.