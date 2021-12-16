Records show that more Republican senators trade in the stock market than Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Wednesday that she opposes a prohibition on congressional officials and their spouses buying stock, claiming that “we’re in a free market economy,” and that they “should be able to engage in that.”

Members of Congress trading in stock has been a source of debate in recent months, with Insider reporting on December 14 that 49 members of Congress had failed to properly report their financial transactions as required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, also known as the STOCK Act.

Questions have been raised about whether parliamentarians’ capacity to trade creates potential conflicts of interest because they have access to specific information as a result of their jobs. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a Democrat, appears to believe so, describing such activities as “brazen” in an interview with Insider.

With progressives like Warren and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez frequently voicing their opposition to congressional trading, The Washington Newsday looked into where active trading fell along party lines in the upper chamber. In 2021, 16 Republicans, 13 Democrats, and one independent made stock trade disclosures, according to financial disclosures provided by the Senate Office of Public Records.

Senators’ periodic transaction reports were the focus of this investigation. This list featured a member’s or their spouse’s name if the report mentioned a stock sale or buy. Bonds, municipal securities, blind trusts, and other securities transactions were not included in the criterion, nor were transactions by senators’ children.

Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, John Boozman of Arkansas, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, James Inhofe of Oklahoma, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Shelly Capito of West Virginia, and Cyntez Capito of West Virginia were among the Republican

Mark Kelly of Arizona, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Thomas Carper, and Christopher Coons were among the Democratic senators who revealed stock transactions in their reports. This is a condensed version of the information.