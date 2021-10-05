Records show that a pipeline operator in Southern California has been cited 125 times since 1980.

According to regulatory records, the operator of the pipeline at the core of one of California’s greatest oil disasters received 72 safety and environmental citations, some of which were severe enough that drilling had to be scaled back or stopped.

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s database, Beta Operating Co. has been cited 125 times since 1980. Only the number of violations is recorded in the database; no other information is provided.

The corporation was once fined $85,000 for three occurrences, two of which occurred in 2014, when a worker was electrocuted with 98,000 volts of electricity while not wearing necessary protection gear. Another incident happened when crude oil was released through a boom that had been improperly bypassed by a safety device.

Garry Brown, president of the environmental nonprofit Orange County Coastkeeper, blasted the corporation, the Coast Guard, and local government for their tardy response to the leak.

“By the time it gets to the beach, it’s already done a lot of damage. Our frustration is that it could have been avoided if there had been a faster response,” Brown explained.

After a suspected break in an undersea pipeline spilled 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean, contaminating the sands of legendary Huntington Beach and other coastal communities, Beta, a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy, is under investigation. Beaches could be closed for weeks or perhaps months as a result of the leak.

Environmentalists had anticipated that the oil would wreak havoc on the area’s wildlife and marine life. Only four oily birds have been discovered so far, according to Michael Ziccardi, a veterinarian and director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network. He stated one of the dogs had persistent injuries and had to be euthanized.

At a news conference on Monday, he stated, “It’s far better than we had feared.”

According to Ziccardi, he is “cautiously optimistic,” but it is too early to determine the extent of the spill’s impact on wildlife. Other offshore oil spills have yielded the greatest number of oiled birds two to five days following the occurrence, he said.

Amplify owns and manages three oil platforms off the coast of California, all of which were built between 1980 and 1984. A 16-inch pipeline that transports oil from a processing platform to an onshore storage facility is also operated by the firm.