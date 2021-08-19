Recorded Encounters: R. Kelly Accuser Says He Told Her to “Dress Like a Girl Scout” Frequently.

During their sexual sessions, he allegedly demanded she “dress like a Girl Scout,” according to a major accuser at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial.

Jerhonda Pace returned to the witness stand in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday to finish her evidence. Pace testified to jurors yesterday that she was a 16-year-old virgin and a member of Kelly’s fan club when he invited her to his estate in 2010 and allegedly started their sexual relationship.

Pace claimed she was told to observe “Rob’s rules” while at the estate, which dictated how she should dress, who she could communicate with, and when she could use the bathroom. Kelly, she claimed, required her to wear pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout during the sexual encounters he frequently recorded.

On cross examination, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick tried to establish Pace suppressed her genuine motivations for Kelly and lied to him about her age.

“Wasn’t it true that you were stalking him?” Cannick enquired.

She retorted, “That’s not right.”

Pace had previously testified that she told Kelly she was 19 when they met, but that she had told him she was only 16 when he sexually abused her.

Cannick presented her with a litigation settlement that she agreed to sign, saying that she never told Kelly she was a child. It was in exchange for hush money, she claimed.

Kelly was abused by groupies who pursued him at gigs and thereafter, only to turn upon him years later when public mood swung against him, according to defense lawyers.

Prosecutors used screenshots from Pace’s phone to show jurors various conversations with Kelly in January 2010, including a text from him that said, “Please call.” She was also photographed having the word “Rob” tattooed on her chest. She stated she’s “covered it up with a black heart” since then.

Pace, the trial’s first witness, was one of several female accusers, most of whom were referred to in court as “Jane Does,” who were slated to speak over the course of several weeks. Cooperating former associates who have never spoken publicly previously are also probable witnesses. This is a condensed version of the information.