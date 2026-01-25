Record-Breaking 9.6m Watch BBC’s ‘The Traitors’ Finale

In a dramatic conclusion to the fourth series of BBC’s The Traitors, a peak audience of 9.6 million viewers tuned in to witness Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby make history as the first pair of traitors to claim victory together. The gripping series finale, aired on Friday, captivated audiences and became the most-watched episode of the civilian version of the show since its inception in 2022.

The episode, which ran for 75 minutes, saw the two contestants outwit their fellow players, ultimately voting off the remaining faithfuls to win the coveted cash prize. Throughout the episode, the average viewership was 9.4 million, with the numbers surging to an impressive 9.6 million during the climax of the show.

Strong Ratings for BBC Reality Show

According to BBC reports, this marked the highest-ever viewership for a civilian version finale, surpassing the previous record. However, the celebrity spin-off from the previous year still holds the crown, attracting a remarkable 11.1 million viewers.

As the final episode unfolded, Rachel, a director of communications from Newry in Northern Ireland, and Stephen, a cyber security consultant originally from the Isle of Lewis, found themselves victorious after maintaining a steadfast alliance. The pair were chosen as traitors at the outset by host Claudia Winkleman and formed an early pact to never betray one another. They stuck to their word, keeping their trust intact as they outlasted their fellow contestants.

The victorious duo each walked away with £47,875 after splitting the £95,750 prize pot. Their loyalty and strategic gameplay proved key in this season’s conclusion, marking a notable moment for the popular show.

Set in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors continues to be a ratings powerhouse for the BBC. Its combination of psychological tension and thrilling plot twists has kept audiences gripped since its debut. Following the success of this season, a celebrity version aired last autumn, with comedian Alan Carr emerging as the winner in a dramatic final.