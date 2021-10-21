Reconciliation Deal ‘Won’t Happen Anytime Soon,’ says Joe Manchin.

Senator Joe Manchin said he doesn’t believe Democrats will reach an agreement on a reconciliation framework by Friday, the target set by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer just a few days ago.

On Thursday, Manchin told CNN’s Ted Barrett, “This is not going to happen anytime soon, people.” “They’re attempting to reach a consensus.” However, the West Virginia lawmaker believes the GOP is making “excellent progress” as talks on the multibillion-dollar spending package continue.

Manchin stated, “There are a lot of details.” “It’s difficult to make final conclusions until you examine the text and the fine print.” The reconciliation bill, a core of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better domestic plan to extend the social safety net and confront climate change, has been in the works for weeks.

Democrats will be able to pass the bill without the help of Republicans due to the legislative process. They can’t afford to lose any support from their own caucus in the Senate’s evenly divided chamber, including Manchin’s and Kyrsten Sinema’s.

After a “heated conversation” with members on Tuesday, Schumer expressed optimism that an agreement might be achieved as soon as this week.

“There was universal, universal unanimity in that room that we had to come to an agreement and that we have to get it done this week,” Schumer said to reporters.