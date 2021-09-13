Recommendations from the Board Trae Young, a man whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian, had his death sentence commuted.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended that the governor reduce the death sentence of a man who has received celebrity support from Kim Kardashian West and Trae Young.

Julius Jones was sentenced to death for a murder that drew global notice in 1999. Jones has maintained his innocence in the case, which was the subject of a three-part documentary created by actress Viola Davis and shown on ABC in 2018.

Since then, Kardashian West, Young, and other players such as Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin have lobbied Republican Governor Kevin Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence.

“In my opinion, there should be no questions in death penalty cases. And, simply put, I have reservations about this case,” said Chairman Adam Luck, a Stitt appointee who voted to commute the sentence.

After board member Scott Williams recused himself due to a professional relationship with one of the attorneys who spoke on Jones’ behalf, the five-member board voted 3-1 to recommend Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison. Jones, who alleges he was framed for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, will have his destiny decided by Stitt.

Members of Howell’s family, prosecutors who tried the case, and attorneys and supporters of Jones testified for many hours before the jury on Monday.

Another Stitt appointee, Kelly Doyle, who voted in favor of commuting Jones’ sentence, concurred with Luck and stated that there were mitigating elements she examined, such as the fact that Jones, now 41, was 19 when Howell was killed in a carjacking.

Another Stitt appointee, former District Attorney Richard Smothermon, was the lone no vote.

Carly Atchison, a spokeswoman for Stitt, said the governor intends to carefully consider the board’s proposal.

In a statement, Atchison said, “The governor takes his involvement in this process seriously and will carefully evaluate the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation as he does in all situations.” “Until the governor makes a decision, we will have no more comment.”

Jones' sentence may not be commuted as a result of the board's decision. The board's recommendations for clemency for death row inmates were rejected by Stitt's predecessor, Republican Governor Mary Fallin.